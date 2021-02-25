ArtsGreensboro announces grants to organizations

GREENSBORO — ArtsGreensboro has announced that eight organizations have been awarded Multicultural Grassroots grants, and 37 organizations have received additional funding through the Guilford County Arts and Culture Nonprofit CARES grants.

Together, the two types of grants have provided $246,631 to the organizations.

The aid comes at an opportune time.

For nearly a year, the pandemic and resulting government ban on large gatherings have forced music, theater and visual arts groups to cancel performances and exhibitions. That has cost them revenue from ticket, art and concession sales.

Those who received Multicultural Grassroots grants totaling $46,631 are Greensboro-based multicultural organizations, defined as African American, Asian American, Latino or Native American arts groups.

Financed through the North Carolina Arts Council's Grassroots Arts Program, the grants provide project or operating support.

An external panel reviewed applications and made funding recommendations, approved by ArtsGreensboro's board of directors.

Receiving grants were:

• Casa Azul of Greensboro, $5,850