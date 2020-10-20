ArtsGreensboro goes virtual with $1.5 million campaign launch

GREENSBORO — ArtsGreensboro will launch a $1.5 million fundraising campaign to support the local arts community with a virtual kick-off on Oct. 29.

The 30-minute event will be presented on Zoom at noon and 6 p.m.

For the arts industry, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused financial hardship with canceled events, closed venues and increased safety precautions.

The campaign, called Arts Through it All, includes two components.

The annual ArtsFund drive will aim to raise $1 million to support programs and services that sustain arts organizations, artists and teachers.

The Reentry and Reinvent Campaign for the Arts of Greensboro will focus on raising $500,000 to supplement the county and state CARES grant allocations for the arts. It will focus on building resiliency within the arts sector, through direct support, shared services, collective education and development, and new ways to help organizations be more adaptive and bold in their decision making.

The event also will introduce this year’s honorary campaign co-chairs: Sunny Gravely, TAB Arts Center executive director, artist and entrepreneur; and Ford Bowers, BB&T (now Truist) Greensboro market president and senior vice president.