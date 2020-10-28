ArtsGreensboro provides money, services to help arts organizations survive pandemic

GREENSBORO — ArtsGreensboro will launch its virtual campaign Thursday to raise $1.5 million for arts organizations and artists struggling financially to survive the COVID-19 pandemic and eventually reopen their stages.

Called "Arts Through It All," the appeal will seek $1 million for the annual ArtsFund drive, and an extra $500,000 for the special Reentry and Reinvent Campaign by June 30, 2021.

Since March, organizations such as Triad Stage and the Eastern Music Festival have stopped live performances and turned to online programming. That cost them revenue.

"Arts groups have had to reimagine themselves over the last six months," said Laura Way, president and chief executive officer of the local arts council. "Some made immediate pivots to a virtual environment. Some pulled back on programming. All, however, are laying the groundwork for an eventual reopening."

Normally, the campaign launch would bring together a large crowd of cheering arts supporters.

But with the pandemic, they will meet online on Zoom at noon and 6 p.m.

Campaign donations will finance grants — and more — to nonprofit arts groups, artists and teachers.