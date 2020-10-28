ArtsGreensboro provides money, services to help arts organizations survive pandemic

GREENSBORO — ArtsGreensboro will launch its virtual campaign Thursday to raise $1.5 million for arts organizations and artists struggling financially to survive the COVID-19 pandemic and eventually reopen their stages.
Called "Arts Through It All," the appeal will seek $1 million for the annual ArtsFund drive, and an extra $500,000 for the special Reentry and Reinvent Campaign by June 30, 2021.
Since March, organizations such as Triad Stage and the Eastern Music Festival have stopped live performances and turned to online programming. That cost them revenue.
"Arts groups have had to reimagine themselves over the last six months," said Laura Way, president and chief executive officer of the local arts council. "Some made immediate pivots to a virtual environment. Some pulled back on programming. All, however, are laying the groundwork for an eventual reopening."
Normally, the campaign launch would bring together a large crowd of cheering arts supporters.
But with the pandemic, they will meet online on Zoom at noon and 6 p.m.
Campaign donations will finance grants — and more — to nonprofit arts groups, artists and teachers.
ArtsGreensboro has paid for guidance for groups from the DeVos Institute of Arts Management at the University of Maryland, as well as racial equity training.
"They all need a programmatic plan to bring participants back in, engage new audiences, and create momentum for a new time," Way said.
Way views the fiscal year through June 30 as "a completely different year" for arts organizations.
"It’s not about their artistic quality or they’re doing a really interesting play or it’s a great symphony," she said. "It’s about, let’s keep these organizations alive and healthy enough so that they can plan programs that will inspire the community when they’re able to come back."
The $1 million ArtsFund drive provides grants to arts organizations, artists and teachers. It raised more than $1 million in the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The new Reentry and Reinvent Campaign will raise money for professional development for artists and arts groups, shared services, direct grants and other financial support.
It will supplement federal grants from the coronavirus relief CARES Act to organizations — $500,000 funneled through Guilford County and $330,000 through the state.
CARES funds reimburse groups for eligible expenses. ArtsGreensboro will add another $106,000 for smaller organizations to the $330,000 grant pool. (ArtsGreensboro received a total of $611,000 from the state, but will retain $281,000 for allowable expenses, Way said.)
That campaign will focus on building resiliency and recovery within the arts sector, Way said.
"Having a plan is great, but executing takes resources," she said.
ArtsGreensboro has hired the DeVos Institute, Way said, "to help individual arts organizations understand the things that they may want to consider doing differently, to be more resilient and sustainable into the future."
DeVos has gathered information from 34 organizations. It will return not with a strategic plan for each, but with recommendations on where each should focus.
ArtsGreensboro also has arranged for training for arts groups from the Racial Equity Institute in Greensboro.
Greater racial inclusion and access, Way said, "will help drive a whole new audience and build awareness among a greater swath of the community."
ArtsGreensboro has helped artists and arts groups financially in other ways.
This summer, it raised nearly $100,000 for grants to 174 individual artists who lost income when performances and other work were canceled.
It's also accepting applications for Multicultural Grassroots Grants, financed through the N.C. Arts Council.
Aid goes beyond grants.
Smaller arts groups without an accountant can pay ArtsGreensboro's finance officer to do their books. ArtsGreensboro doesn't see the reports, Way said.
And each week, arts groups meet on Zoom to share information and support each other.
Now they're discussing joining to offer professional development for individual artists.
Way plans a similar online meeting with small, emerging and multicultural groups.
"I want to help small groups as much as I want to help larger groups, because we need both," Way said.
The result?
"It's building a sense of collegiality and cooperation that was missing before the pandemic," Way said. "We really are in this together and we need to support one another."
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.
