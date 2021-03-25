ArtsGreensboro to host public art scavenger hunt

GREENSBORO — ArtsGreensboro will host a free public art scavenger hunt in April in honor of I Heart Arts Month and in support of the ArtsFund.
The COVID-19 pandemic of the last year has been a struggle for local arts organizations and artists because of closed venues, canceled events, postponed classes, and the lack of in-person fundraisers.
The city of Greensboro proclaimed April as I Heart Arts Month in 2015, and this year it has a whole new significance.
As the city’s arts council, ArtsGreensboro raises funds every year in support of the art community.
The Public Art Scavenger Hunt is a free DIY family-friendly event. Those who register have the option to donate to the ArtsFund. The ArtsFund is an annual community-wide initiative that supports arts organizations, large and small, and local artists.
Visit artsgreensboro.org to register for the scavenger hunt. By April 1, each registered participant will receive a link to download the Engage Greensboro app and code.
Take the entire month of April to visit all the sites and complete the challenges. Each challenge earns points.
ArtsGreensboro will announce the winners on May 3 for: Most Points Gained (in the event of a tie, there will be a raffle), Best Photo or Video, and Most Thoughtful Response. Be one of the first 75 people to register and donate at any level, and ArtsGreensboro will send you an Arts Through it All window cling.
This event is made possible by sponsors Greensboro Downtown Resident’s Association, The Artist Bloc, Yes! Weekly and Waban Carter|Berkshire Hathaway. Local businesses have donated prizes.