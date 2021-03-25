ArtsGreensboro to host public art scavenger hunt

GREENSBORO — ArtsGreensboro will host a free public art scavenger hunt in April in honor of I Heart Arts Month and in support of the ArtsFund.

The COVID-19 pandemic of the last year has been a struggle for local arts organizations and artists because of closed venues, canceled events, postponed classes, and the lack of in-person fundraisers.

The city of Greensboro proclaimed April as I Heart Arts Month in 2015, and this year it has a whole new significance.

As the city’s arts council, ArtsGreensboro raises funds every year in support of the art community.

The Public Art Scavenger Hunt is a free DIY family-friendly event. Those who register have the option to donate to the ArtsFund. The ArtsFund is an annual community-wide initiative that supports arts organizations, large and small, and local artists.

Visit artsgreensboro.org to register for the scavenger hunt. By April 1, each registered participant will receive a link to download the Engage Greensboro app and code.