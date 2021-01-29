ArtsGreensboro to provide $300,000 to arts organizations

GREENSBORO — ArtsGreensboro will provide grants totaling $300,000 to help arts organizations operate through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greensboro-based nonprofit arts organizations are eligible for up to $30,000 each in grant funds to assist with programming, operational costs, and reentry into a post-COVID environment.

The money comes from ArtsGreensboro's Reentry and Reinvent campaign and the organization's reserves, said Laura Way, president and chief executive officer.

As the local arts council, ArtsGreensboro is a nonprofit organization dedicated to sustaining the local arts economy.

To receive a grant, eligible organizations must have been in operation for at least three consecutive years with a nonprofit 501(c)(3) tax status. Applicants must reside within the greater Greensboro area and have at least 75% arts-based activities.

ArtsGreensboro Grants Manager Darlene McClinton will host a virtual information session on at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 12.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Feb. 25.

Go online to artsgreensboro.org to learn more and to apply. For more details, contact McClinton at 336-279-7086 or email at grants@artsgreensboro.org.