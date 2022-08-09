As Greensboro police recruits graduate, the city looks for more to fill the department's ranks

GREENSBORO — "Lean on each other."

Those were among the parting words Greensboro Police Capt. Earnest Cuthbertson gave the 13 cadets who graduated Monday.

Cuthbertson was all smiles as each one of the 112th class of the Greensboro Police Academy stepped across the stage to be “pinned” with their badge by a loved one.

Each cadet provides new hope for a department that, like others across the nation, has struggled to recruit and keep police officers. All three of the Triad’s larger cities pay their recruits while they are training — something that’s become necessary to get more people into the profession.

****

Still, it’s a struggle to keep the ranks filled.

The Greensboro Police Department is budgeted for 690 officers, but it had 60 vacancies as of July 15. And with the 630 officers it had, 30 to 40 of those were either cadets, out on medical leave or on administrative duty.

“The guys and gals are hustling, working, answering far more calls than they would, should we have 630 out there,” said Lt. Kory Flowers, who oversees recruitment as part of the department’s Resource Management Bureau.

In spite of this, he said the department is still able to handle the call volume. That’s partly because officers — who are on duty for four 11-hour shifts and then are off for four days — work voluntary overtime.

“That way, the city doesn't feel so much of the impact of 60 vacancies because a squad is going out with effectively their actual strength,” Flowers said.

And the city has added signing bonuses of 5% of the initial salary — at least $2,200 — in hopes of attracting more officers. It also boosted pay for new officers to $41,513.

There are bonuses for military experience, higher education and bilingual applicants. There’s also a premium paid for night shifts.

“We're in a continuous recruiting and hiring cycle in an effort to remedy retirements and folks leaving the profession,” Flowers said. “It's an uphill battle at this point.”

****

And not all of those who begin training as cadets make it. Five from the latest class, which began in February, dropped out by late April.

At the Winston-Salem Police Department, which holds its own police academy, 18 of 20 recruits graduated in 2021 and 15 of 23 recruits graduated in May. At the High Point Police Department, whose recruits train at community colleges, four of five recruits graduated in May and seven of eight are on track to graduate in September, a spokeswoman said. These departments also pay their recruits during training and offer incentives.

Flowers said the department typically loses at least one recruit to injury, but “the bulk of people that don’t complete are for academic reasons.”

Miguel Garcia, a 23-year-old who graduated Greensboro’s academy on Monday, said the academic portion was the hardest for him.

“Just trying to keep up with everything memorized and then being able to pick from that information, when you need it at the time you need it,” said Garcia, noting different situations call for different training.

Recruits are in class for 640 hours during the six-month program, Cuthbertson said. They study everything from constitutional law to culture to city history. Add to that driving techniques, firearms training and arrest procedures.

Cuthbertson noted the diversity of the city makes the job challenging, pointing out that 30 different languages are spoken at Smith High School.

“If that’s just the high school, imagine the community,” he said. “The officers have to navigate the larger community.”

After graduation, the recruits spend 14 more weeks with a field training officer before they’re able to ride alone, Cuthbertson said.

Flowers said he could fill the academy — which has space for 44 recruits — without much trouble. But he’s looking for more than a body to fill the seat.

“We're always looking for someone who's innovative, who can make decisions for themselves, right? Somebody who's trainable,” he explained. “You need folks that are brave and folks that are courageous, and that's physically courageous as well as morally courageous.”

He recalled the George Floyd riots in 2020.

“I watched overnight, 21-, 22-, 23-year-olds, shoulder to shoulder, protecting the city against what, at that point, had never been seen before in our generation,” he recalled.“Getting screamed at, getting yelled at, having rocks and bottles thrown at them all night.

“And then I watched them come back the next day, sunburnt, tired, hadn’t seen their family, maybe slept (at the police station.) And I saw that again and again.”

Meredith Honeycutt, 23, who graduated Monday, said she’s always appreciated the profession.

“I really just admire the work that law enforcement does and wanted to try it,” the McLeansville native said.

Her classmate, 30-year-old Devin Drakeford, said he wanted to continue to serve after he left the military.

“It’s a calling,” he said.

****

It isn’t so much the danger involved with the profession that throws up roadblocks to attracting recruits, Flowers explained.

“I won't say they're attracted to the danger, but they're good with it,” he said.

But the perception that the public generally dislikes police officers bothers some, especially a younger generation that is so attached to social media.

“If you sample social media … man, you think the whole world is against the police, right?,” Flowers said. “I try to remind these younger folks to unplug, meet some of these real people. If I go right now and stand in front of any given grocery store in the city wearing this uniform, I'm telling you seven out of 10 people entering the grocery store will either shake my hand or are thanking me for my service.

"You don't see that online, but that's reality.”

Another barrier among younger candidates is college debt.

“They're asking pointed questions about salary,” Flowers said. “What can I earn? What’s my earning potential when I get promoted? Where can I be in 10 years? And so they're asking longer-view questions.”

Last year, the city formed a recruitment team with 14 veteran officers, Flowers said. And now, as schools and universities are beginning the academic year, it's officially “recruiting season.”

“I think we’ve got folks going to 12 or 13 different career fairs at different universities,” he said.

One selling point is that the department offers a fixed schedule.

“That means if you work third shift, you always work third shift. It's predictable,” Flowers said. “It's good for health. It's good for morale. When agencies go to these more choppy schedules, you see sick leave go through the roof, you see officer injuries go through the roof, you see morale go through the through the floor because people can't work properly, whatever the job is, if they're not rested.”

As for the lawsuits and prosecution that has followed instances where law enforcement officers are involved when a person has died, like those following the high-profile deaths of Marcus Smith and Joseph Lopez in Greensboro, Flowers said he hasn’t seen where that has hurt the city’s recruiting efforts.

“I haven't had anybody ask me about either of those situations at all,” he said. “When you have newer officers coming into the profession, they’re not as aware and savvy of how the political machine works, how the justice system works, so they’re not so much paying attention to those two unfortunate situations.

“Of course, it’s not great for moral. Mercifully, thankfully, this profession draws folks that can carry a heavy load.”