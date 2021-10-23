As new Guilford County animal shelter opening approaches, director talks about how new site, new approach can help community

A: Now that we're moving into this new facility, which we're calling a resource center, that should catapult us light years down the road to really help us provide more services, better services, not only for the community outside of the organization or outside the building but also for the animals that are going to be under our care here.

We forget that the animal business is a people business. In order for us to be successful for animals or help them win, we need to make sure that we're bringing the humans along with us.

I think for us it is a multi-pronged approach of how we take care of our animal population in our organization. Making sure the information is out there for the community to do a better job of caring for their pets, to bringing resources to the community that is in need or just going through some tough times and they really don't want to surrender their dog. And then the other thing is that once the animals are here and if they have to be here with us, that we are doing things to really expedite the process — meaning to lower the length of stay. So we're doing things where we're moving the animals through the system faster, but not taking away the level of care that we provide them in the short time they're with us.

Q: Could you compare and contrast how the old and the new shelters differ?