As new Guilford County animal shelter opening approaches, director talks about how new site, new approach can help community

GREENSBORO — Jorge Ortega is meeting the challenge of his career this week.
The director of Guilford County Animal Services is in the process of closing the decades-old county animal shelter at 4625 W. Wendover Ave. and moving into the brand new, $15 million Guilford County Animal Shelter at 926 Guilford College Road.
The new shelter will include separate wings for cats and dogs in a structure covering 33,000 square feet.
And it will open to the public on Nov. 1.
That means moving all 200 cats and dogs that are under the county's care without causing undue stress to animals or the 18-member staff.
So the process will take about three days.
The new animal shelter has been years in the planning and more than a year in construction.
Compared with the old facility, the new animal shelter will be bright, with lots of natural light, with a full-service veterinary care center and lots of outdoor play areas for dogs and cats.
The new building can hold up to 600 animals — about the same as the old shelter — with as little stress as possible, but Ortega hopes it never comes to that. He wants to educate the community so that people treat their animals better, there are fewer cases of animal abuse and neglect and more people can adopt the stray or surrendered pets that end up in his care.
Caring for animals means providing lots of fresh air and even "enrichment" to keep their time at the shelter as enjoyable as possible and reducing their stress so they are calmer and more likely to be adopted or are not traumatized before being reunited with their owners.
Ortega spent an hour with the News & Record on Friday. This is an edited account of the conversation.
Question: What does this new animal shelter mean for the people and pets of Guilford County?
Answer: It's just going to change the landscape of how we, as a county government, take care of the homeless pets in our community, but it also changes the landscape of who we are as a county, and as a department within Guilford County. We're not that dog catcher. We want to be a true resource to our community, you know, there's no difference between us and Guilford County Social Services. Social services provides resources, programs, support to our human population. We are going to be providing resources and support programs for the pets in Guilford County but also for the humans that own those pets. So we are not just focused on the animal component we're also focused on the human component, and how we can help humans keep their pets.
Q: How does that differ from traditional animal care and animal control?
A: Now that we're moving into this new facility, which we're calling a resource center, that should catapult us light years down the road to really help us provide more services, better services, not only for the community outside of the organization or outside the building but also for the animals that are going to be under our care here.
We forget that the animal business is a people business. In order for us to be successful for animals or help them win, we need to make sure that we're bringing the humans along with us.
I think for us it is a multi-pronged approach of how we take care of our animal population in our organization. Making sure the information is out there for the community to do a better job of caring for their pets, to bringing resources to the community that is in need or just going through some tough times and they really don't want to surrender their dog. And then the other thing is that once the animals are here and if they have to be here with us, that we are doing things to really expedite the process — meaning to lower the length of stay. So we're doing things where we're moving the animals through the system faster, but not taking away the level of care that we provide them in the short time they're with us.
Q: Could you compare and contrast how the old and the new shelters differ?
A: The animal enclosures are bigger and brighter with a lot of natural light. They are designed for the animal's mental and physical well-being. The air quality in this building compared to the old facility, it's much better, meaning that we will reduce the spread of airborne diseases within this facility since we can have an outside-for-inside air exchange. The goal with that is to reduce the spread of disease, to reduce odors, just to just keep everyone stress free, both human and animal, our staff, volunteers and our visitors.
It is welcoming, it is inviting. We want you, when you visit, to stay and be relaxed and take your time in picking the new addition to your family. We don't want that to be a very stressful event for the family and for the animal that you might be interested in adopting.
Q: How will all of these innovations and advancements make it more attractive for people who are looking to adopt a pet?
A: We definitely want to be a destination. I want folks to come and adopt and provide a home for these homeless pets that we have here, but I also want us to be seen as a destination for help. We are not here to get you in trouble, and we are here to help you with the challenges that you're facing and you're going through. I would love for families to come out and adopt a kitten or a puppy and go home. But I also want our community to understand that we're here to help. And if we can't help at least we've already had that conversation. And, you know, we can figure out, maybe it's not us, maybe it's someone else that can help you.
(Guilford County animal advocates have worked for decades to improve animal care and control, whether it's for problem animals or strays or to help people find a way to adopt pets. Ortega talked about the long journey the county has taken to get to this moment.)
Every day is still hard. We have to stay nimble, we have to be flexible. There's times where it calls for us to be innovative and there's times that call for us to just follow what the rules say, what the law says. I think for Guilford County it has been challenging because again it's just how our community changes.
It's been hard but the journey is not over. The journey's over when we don't need facilities like this, where there's no cruelty, there's no abandonment, there's no neglect or dangerous dogs running around. We are always going to be needed. We need to just think differently, how we respond to those challenges and I think that's the big difference from where we were many years ago to where we're going now. This is not just unique with Guilford. This is the way our animal welfare is moving. Let's really try to identify what the root cause is, and not say these people don't deserve to have this dog, or this cat.
Q: Do you have a goal of the number of volunteers you would like to have on board from the community, either organizations or individuals?
A: I think, the number of volunteers is really not critical for me, it's really the diversity of volunteers that we have. In so many ways diversity is the interest that they might have and how they would like to support us. And then also the diversity of recruiting folks from different nationalities of different backgrounds. I don't want to just focus on "The ideal volunteer looks like this."
I think we all love animals, or we all want to help our community in different ways. And I want to make sure that we represent ourselves as an organization or a department, that diversity is very important for us, and that that means if you're only interested in helping us out when we are at a fall festival, that's great, please join us.
But it's also if you are Black, Latinx, Hispanic, that you just want to work with your community and you want to, you know, start to help recruit more adoptions or fosters or help us with translating materials into a different language.
We have an opportunity and we should obligate ourselves to just think differently and recruit as many diverse volunteers as we can.
Q: What happens once you're in the new facility? What are the goals and aspirations for the department now?
A: I want to help other organizations if we're allowed to, like our sister counties or anything that might need help from us. Having an education center here, I really would like to look into how we can incorporate that center into the community and offering some sort of "critter camps." Children, we're looking at partnering with the Family Justice Center in providing camps for that. And really, the first year after we move is just really stabilizing. Everyone made sure that we have a great team, filling all the vacant positions that we have so we can really sustain ourselves. And in looking at how it's functioning and what we can do in the future. So I'm really anxious just to move in to put it to work, put it in drive and listen to what's squeaking.
