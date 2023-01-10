As overdoses rise, Guilford County gets $21.7M boost to fight the opioid crisis

GREENSBORO — More funding is now available to help those struggling with an addiction to opioids, and determining exactly how to best provide that help will become part of a growing community conversation in the months ahead.

It’s critical work, officials said, after a staggering 200% increase in overdose deaths during the past 10 years across Guilford County — 80% from opioids.

After a multi-state settlement against drug companies blamed for the opioid epidemic, Guilford County will receive $21.7 million over 18 years — $2.6 million of which has already been received. A priority, officials have said, will be engaging those in the community whose lives have been impacted by the crisis.

Dr. Iulia Vann, director of Guilford County Public Health, said the settlement funds are “a critical resource in helping us to move the health of our community forward” and ensure “an intentional, long-term investment in combating opioid deaths in Guilford County. It also provides us with a clear roadmap on how to leverage funds, community partnerships, community members and our public health resources.”

The local health department has long supported initiatives in the community, she said, that address opioid addiction and treatment.

Kenya Smith Godette, a communications manager for the county health department, said the county expects to schedule a series of community engagement sessions, which will be announced once dates are determined.

Officials have said it’s crucial to have the community involved to determine how to spend the opioid settlement funds.

Skip Alston, who chairs the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, said he wants long-term solutions to help people with drug addiction. He has traditionally been an advocate for services that can make a difference.

“The Band-Aid approach is for them to go to the ER,” Alston said recently. “It costs more money to have them in the ER than in long-term treatment.”

The county will receive higher allotments of the settlement funds (between $1.5 million and $1.8 million) annually through 2025, and between $959,000 and $1.3 million annually from 2026 to 2038.

Across the region, High Point ($1.3 million), Greensboro ($3.4 million) and Winston-Salem ($3.2 million) are slated to receive a portion of the settlement funds.

In late October, Guilford County staff met with representatives from local municipalities, including Greensboro and High Point, to discuss the county’s approach to using its settlement dollars. It was the first of what will become an annual meeting to discuss work to reduce opioid abuse.

In the trenches of the epidemic are several local groups who have been working to help those struggling with opioid addiction. They include:

Save A Life Guilford, which

is a collaboration between Guilford County’s Department of Public Health Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine and other organizations to provide much needed resources.

Guilford County Solution to the Opioid Problem

, a Guilford County-UNCG collaboration.

The

NC FIT Program

, which aims to empower those returning from incarceration to become self-sufficient and reach health and wellness goals.

In addition to treating opioid abuse, part of the county’s efforts will also focus on preventing the misuse and overprescribing of opioids. Byron Gladden, a community advocate, has asked elected officials that there be an emphasis on ensuring that African American and Latino residents have equitable access to care, treatment and resources provided through the settlement funding.

That’s because opioid addiction is no longer an issue that statistically affects mostly white men. Among other reports, a 2021 study from the National Institutes of Health showed that opioid-related deaths among African Americans is growing at a faster rate than among whites across the country.

“The face and race of the opioid epidemic has changed in the past decade,” Gladden said.