As part of Greensboro Bound literary festival, author Nnedi Okorafor shares how she got started writing, what she hopes people get out of her work

As a child, Okorafor and her siblings visited her parents’ homeland of Nigeria often, where she was exposed to a very different culture from that of her home in Ohio, where she and her sisters encountered racism as one of the first Black families in her neighborhood.

“Having that very American experience, and then going to a country that’s basically all Black and having relatives there, gave me a fluidity that allows me to see from multiple perspectives. In Nigeria, you don’t have go far to find people speaking different dialects and languages, and then, I came from American culture, which is also very diverse. I’ve always been aware of different kinds of people and enjoyed portraying both their diversity and sameness.”

Okorafor’s unusual combination of science fiction, African mysticism and culture gives her a unique voice among a fairly homogenous set of science fiction and fantasy writers. But for her, the act of writing is one that she describes as more chaotic than intentional.

“A lot of things that wind up in my stories were things I was interested in to begin with, and then just dug deeper into,” she said. “Much of the time, just stumbling across these things made me write about them. Stories just come the way they come, and I just write them down — I don’t try to change them.”