As part of Greensboro Bound literary festival, author Nnedi Okorafor shares how she got started writing, what she hopes people get out of her work

GREENSBORO — In her award-winning novella “Binti”, Nigerian American author Nnedi Okorafor’s eponymous main character runs away from home, boards a transport ship and takes off for a prestigious intergalactic university.
While in transit, the ship is hijacked by an alien species, the beginning of a series of tragic events. But from those events, Binti is able to profoundly transform herself and the circumstances to achieve a positive outcome.
That theme of the Hugo and Nebula Award-winning book, the first of a trilogy, could be a metaphor for acclaimed author Okorafor’s own life experiences.
“Binti is an African girl who goes into space, and she’s from a very insular family. I am a Nigerian American girl from a very insular family who had just accepted a position at the University of Buffalo in New York, and when I left, my family basically disowned me for a year,” says Okorafor, who is an associate professor at the university.
“That was how and why I wrote ‘Binti’ — I arrived in Buffalo, my family was in Chicago, and I wondered if I had made the biggest mistake of my life. So I put all of my pain onto the page; it was a therapeutic thing. Binti takes the pain she encounters and deals with it, she doesn’t suppress it. She’s one of the strongest characters I’ve ever written.”
Okorafor appeared virtually to discuss the Binti novellas and other work; her unique writing style, a type of science fiction rooted in African culture, history and mythology which she calls “Africanfuturism” and “Africanjujuism;” and aspects of her literary journey as one of the live events of the Greensboro Bound literary festival, a four-day celebration of books and authors, held virtually this year because of the pandemic.
“An Evening with Nnedi Okorafor” was co-sponsored by UNCG’s University Libraries and hosted by Tara Green, Ph.D., associate professor of African American Studies and director of the African American Studies program at UNCG.
A nationally known tennis and track star in high school, Okorafor became paralyzed from the waist down from a rare complication after surgery for scoliosis at age 20. While in the hospital, she began writing small stories in the margins of her copy of the Isaac Asimov sci-fi classic “I, Robot.”
“I started in a hospital bed in 1993, and have never stopped,” she said. “I had never written anything before — I was an athlete, and I loved science. But while I was paralyzed from the waist down, I started writing because I didn’t know what else to do, and I pulled myself out of a dark place by going inward and telling a story.”
Okorafor regained her ability to walk with intense physical therapy, but was unable to continue her athletic career. Instead, she took a creative writing class as an undergraduate at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and was writing her first novel by the semester’s end.
She would go on to earn a master’s degree in journalism from Michigan State University and a master’s degree and doctorate in English from the University of Illinois at Chicago.
As a child, Okorafor and her siblings visited her parents’ homeland of Nigeria often, where she was exposed to a very different culture from that of her home in Ohio, where she and her sisters encountered racism as one of the first Black families in her neighborhood.
“Having that very American experience, and then going to a country that’s basically all Black and having relatives there, gave me a fluidity that allows me to see from multiple perspectives. In Nigeria, you don’t have go far to find people speaking different dialects and languages, and then, I came from American culture, which is also very diverse. I’ve always been aware of different kinds of people and enjoyed portraying both their diversity and sameness.”
Okorafor’s unusual combination of science fiction, African mysticism and culture gives her a unique voice among a fairly homogenous set of science fiction and fantasy writers. But for her, the act of writing is one that she describes as more chaotic than intentional.
“A lot of things that wind up in my stories were things I was interested in to begin with, and then just dug deeper into,” she said. “Much of the time, just stumbling across these things made me write about them. Stories just come the way they come, and I just write them down — I don’t try to change them.”
Okorafor’s next projects include television programs. Her science fantasy novel “Who Fears Death” is currently in series development with HBO, and she is also co-writing the screenplay for the first episode of “Binti” as a television series.
“Women, girls and female entities feature prominently in my work. I want to get people more familiar with the idea of strong, flawed, complex female characters, especially African, who can make even terrible mistakes, but go on to do extraordinary things,” she said. “I want readers to be able to imagine that in multiple forms — whether physically powerful female characters, imaginative or intelligent characters. They can be strong in a variety of ways. I want to normalize that.”
