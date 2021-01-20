As tempers flared and were frayed, Greensboro council reinstates LGBTQ protections

"As someone who has lived her entire life going through this trajectory, I'm here to tell you that we can't wait for the perfect. I understand there is more we can do. There is likely always more we can do," she said.

Kennedy said that while she would support nearly any fine or penalty Outling might want to offer, she is also leery of the conservative General Assembly, which has shown displeasure in the past when progressive cities exceed the limits of what legislators consider appropriate.

Many council members spoke at length during the discussion and Vaughan, who has not formally declared her intention to run for reelection in the fall, took some of her time to assail Outling's assertions.

"You talk a lot about symbolism and substance and we do a lot that has substance," Vaughan said. "I'm gonna tell you that I take offense to that. There is a lot of substance in this and there's a lot of substance in what we do."

She criticized Outling, an attorney, saying he normally offers precise solutions to problems and his general suggestion that council "tack on" a fine is unusual and should have been done earlier.

Most of the resolution approved Tuesday by council isn’t new, but simply reinstates the 2015 language that was nullified by the state.