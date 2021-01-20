As tempers flared and were frayed, Greensboro council reinstates LGBTQ protections

GREENSBORO — A progressive city vs. a conservative legislature. Urgency vs. careful consideration. Candidate vs. candidate.
Everything was on display Tuesday when the City Council voted to reinstate ordinances to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination that were nullified nearly five years ago by the General Assembly.
Two agenda items spun into a nearly 75-minute discussion that frayed tempers, the limits of council cooperation and its courage to stand up to a difficult, Republican-led legislature.
In addition to reinstating ordinances that were superseded by the state's infamous House Bill 2, council also added a provision to more clearly define sexual orientation and gender as well as new language protecting people from discrimination based on hairstyles that can be associated with racial and national origin. Elected officials in Durham also passed a similar ordinance on Tuesday.
"We want everybody in our community to be protected," Mayor Nancy Vaughan said after the vote. "We want Greensboro to truly be a welcoming place. We have to do things to make ourselves stand apart and we're making positive steps. We have to have uncomfortable discussions and this is how you make sausage."
The issue became contentious when Councilman and mayoral candidate Justin Outling suggested that the law as proposed did not include obvious penalties for violations. Although the appropriate penalty was debated at length, council agreed on a fine based on laws some other cities have recently passed.
The law prohibiting discrimination in the workplace would cover all businesses, regardless of size, and, subject to federal approval, would prevent discrimination in housing.
Penalties for violations include up to a $500 fine, according to Outling's proposal. Typically, discrimination complaints from the community would be brought to the city's Human Rights Commission and heard in a quasi-judicial setting.
City Attorney Chuck Watts will prepare a memo to council outlining in greater detail procedures and penalties before the laws go into effect on July 1. That amount of time is needed, city officials say, to allow the city and staff to get familiar with the law and prepare to handle related cases.
Outling maintained for much of Tuesday's discussion that because council members did not receive a draft of the agenda items until last Saturday, there were gaps that needed to be resolved at a work session.
He suggested that the items, which had been championed by Vaughan and Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy, were higher on "symbolism" than "substance," a term he sometimes uses to criticize Vaughan's leadership.
At least four of the nine council members suggested they didn't want to wait for the delay of a work session and no one was more urgent than Kennedy, the only openly-gay member of the council.
"As someone who has lived her entire life going through this trajectory, I'm here to tell you that we can't wait for the perfect. I understand there is more we can do. There is likely always more we can do," she said.
Kennedy said that while she would support nearly any fine or penalty Outling might want to offer, she is also leery of the conservative General Assembly, which has shown displeasure in the past when progressive cities exceed the limits of what legislators consider appropriate.
Many council members spoke at length during the discussion and Vaughan, who has not formally declared her intention to run for reelection in the fall, took some of her time to assail Outling's assertions.
"You talk a lot about symbolism and substance and we do a lot that has substance," Vaughan said. "I'm gonna tell you that I take offense to that. There is a lot of substance in this and there's a lot of substance in what we do."
She criticized Outling, an attorney, saying he normally offers precise solutions to problems and his general suggestion that council "tack on" a fine is unusual and should have been done earlier.
Most of the resolution approved Tuesday by council isn’t new, but simply reinstates the 2015 language that was nullified by the state.
In January 2015, Greensboro first added ordinances to protect people from discrimination by businesses and in their place of employment because of their LGBTQ status or other differences.
Just over a year later, the General Assembly and then-Gov. Pat McCrory enacted House Bill 2, commonly known as the “bathroom bill.” That action superseded the stricter anti-discrimination laws from Greensboro and other cities. The state’s law, though, contained no protections for LBGTQ people.
A key disputed section of HB 2 required transgender people to use restrooms in many public buildings that corresponded to their sex at birth. It ignited a firestorm of national controversy, resulting in several large corporations, sports associations and rock stars relocating events to other states or canceling them altogether.
In early 2017, newly elected Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and GOP legislative leaders struck a compromise that repealed HB 2 but prohibited local governments from enacting new nondiscrimination ordinances for workplaces, hotels and restaurants until December 2020.
"We watched HB 2 strip us of the protections we already had in place. And we know that that is possible to happen again," Kennedy said. "I want to make absolutely sure that whatever we enact is not going to get clear-cut by the state legislature as soon as we enact it. The city of Greensboro has been a direct target on issues such as these and it's really important that whatever we put in place we know is ironclad and is not gonna get upended."
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.