GREENSBORO — Tickets to see Ashanti and Ja Rule go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for their Oct. 6 concert at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Tickets for the "Epic Night of Hits" tour stop featuring special guest Lloyd will be available at tangercenter.com and ticketmaster.com.
Ashanti is a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, actor and author. Ja Rule is an American rapper, songwriter, singer, record producer and actor.
