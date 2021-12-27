Asheboro guitarist spreads holiday cheer, raises money at Greensboro park for charity

Routh played for about a half hour, earning a few dollars from those willing to slow down in the cold.

But as he played, a group began gathering across the park, placing items on folding tables. After a few minutes, a woman from the group approached Routh.

Complimenting his guitar playing, she asked if he would consider coming over to the other side of the park to play for a group of men and women experiencing homelessness. She, along with her ministry, were providing the group hot meals and blankets.

It was an immediate "yes" from Routh.

For more than an hour, Routh not only played for the group, but prayed over them.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When some folks picking up a meal asked why he was out playing that evening, Routh told them about Operation Red Sleigh.

Without hesitation, the pair reached into their pockets. One dropped his pennies in the bucket, while the other handed over a $5.

Later, Routh called the experience "overwhelming."