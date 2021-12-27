Asheboro guitarist spreads holiday cheer, raises money at Greensboro park for charity

GREENSBORO — Just a few days before Christmas, Hunter Routh brought his amp and Ibanez electric guitar to Center City Park, looking to drum up a bit of holiday cheer.
"Playing Trans-Siberian Orchestra hits!" Routh wrote on a small chalkboard he leaned against a light post. "All proceeds will go to Operation Red Sleigh."
Chilly winds threatened to knock over his sign and donation bucket, but Routh seemed unfazed, grinning as he played along to the Christmas tunes he's listened to since childhood.
"I've loved going to Trans-Siberian Ochestra concerts ever since I was 11 years old and my parents took me," the 28-year-old guitarist from Asheboro said. "I felt wonder and awe just seeing their show."
His entire life, Routh said he has blessed to experience "great Christmases," finding joy in "the gospel of Jesus Christ and the true meaning of Christmas."
I thought, how can I come up with a way to give back to someone the special feelings I've had every Christmas?"
So last Wednesday, Routh set out to share his love of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra with passersby in Greensboro, along with a goal to raise a bit of money for Operation Red Sleigh, a Randolph County-based nonprofit which provides Christmas presents to families in need.
Routh played for about a half hour, earning a few dollars from those willing to slow down in the cold.
But as he played, a group began gathering across the park, placing items on folding tables. After a few minutes, a woman from the group approached Routh.
Complimenting his guitar playing, she asked if he would consider coming over to the other side of the park to play for a group of men and women experiencing homelessness. She, along with her ministry, were providing the group hot meals and blankets.
It was an immediate "yes" from Routh.
For more than an hour, Routh not only played for the group, but prayed over them.
When some folks picking up a meal asked why he was out playing that evening, Routh told them about Operation Red Sleigh.
Without hesitation, the pair reached into their pockets. One dropped his pennies in the bucket, while the other handed over a $5.
Later, Routh called the experience "overwhelming."
When one of the men began gushing about his love of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and how excited he was to tell people about Routh's playing, it made everything — the hours in the cold, the small amount of money raised — "worth it."
It brought Routh back to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra lyrics that inspired him to head downtown with his guitar that night:
If you want to arrange it
This world, you can change it
If we could somehow
Make this Christmas thing last
By helping a neighbor
Or even a stranger
To know who needs help,
You need only just ask.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.