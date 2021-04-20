Asheboro woman who sought sanctuary in Greensboro church for 4 years granted stay of removal by federal officials, returns home

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The mother of four from Asheboro had steady employment as a seamstress, was an active member of her Pentecostal church and doesn’t have a criminal record.

Married to an American citizen, she has lived in the Triad since 1993 and had worked at the same High Point textile company since 2009. Two of her four children were born here, making them American citizens as well. The other two are here legally.

Tobar Ortega said she fled Guatemala under the fear of violence. A judge turned down her request for asylum in 1989 as did an appeals court.

For years, the government, knowing she was here, did nothing. She was among millions of immigrants living in the country illegally whose deportations were not enforced under past presidential administrations. Previous policies under presidents of both political parties were to go after immigrants who were considered violent, not those like Tobar Ortega who had clean records.

In 2001, Tobar Ortega was granted “voluntary departure,” which required her to leave the country but would have allowed her to return for visits or formally apply for citizenship.

Only she never left.