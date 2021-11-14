Ask a Reporter: Are you still considered fully vaccinated if you got a COVID shot in the spring?

Question: Regarding the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and boosters, if an employee received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in September, are they still considered fully vaccinated come January 4th? What about those who received the Pfizer and Moderna? If they were fully vaccinated last spring and it is recommended they get a booster, are they considered fully vaccinated?
M.A.
Answer: “You are considered fully vaccinated if it has been at least two weeks after your single-dose vaccine or at least two weeks after the second dose of a two-dose vaccine series," Catie Armstrong, a spokeswoman for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
“Booster doses do not change who is considered fully vaccinated.”
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccinations, go to www.ncdhhs.gov, click on vaccines and click on frequently asked questions.
Q: At the Tanglewood Festival of Lights, did they move the 12 days of Christmas display?
M.L.
A: Brandi Chappell, the marketing and events manager for the Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Department, said the 12 Days of Christmas is still up, but it is in a new location this year.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Tanglewood Festival of Lights. The festival opened on Friday. The hours are 6 to 11 p.m. daily, except for Dec. 31, when it will close at 10 p.m. This year’s display will run through Jan. 1. The last admissions will be at 11 p.m. to allow time to get through the display.
Admission is $20 cash or $23 using a credit card for family cars, vans and trucks. Only Visa, Mastercard, and Discover credit cards will be accepted.
There will be four discount nights, Nov. 15, 16, 22, and 23. Admission will be $10 cash or $13 credit cards for family cars, vans and trucks.
Park officials said that waits of up to four hours are possible on weekends. Use the park entrance off U.S. 158. Do not use the park entrance off Idols Road, you can’t get in that way.
Go to www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol for more information about the Festival of Lights.
Email your questions to mike.kernels@greensboro.com. Include Ask a Reporter in the subject field.
— Melissa Hall, Winston-Salem Journal