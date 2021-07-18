Ask a Reporter: Does N.C. really have an unclaimed money fund or is this a scam email?

Question: Recently, I received an email saying I had a large amount of money in the N.C. Unclaimed Property fund. No explanation was given and the site had some other state offices and information, but no information about what this money might be or why it’s there, if it is. I did not reply. Is this a new scam, or phishing/spear phishing? Who can I call?
M.G.
Answer: You do not need to use the services of a private company to claim money at the N.C. State Treasurer’s Office.
Dan E. Way, the communications manager for the Office of the State Treasurer, said that the Unclaimed Property fund does have a lot of money in safekeeping — nearly $800 million waiting to be collected by the rightful owners.
“It comes to us for a variety of reasons; including money left in a utility or rent deposit or insurance account, or bank deposit box and forgot all about.
“I can’t speak to this specific case because I don’t know all of the particulars, but I would direct people to call our Unclaimed Property Division Call Center at 866-622-2741.
“They would be able to help sort it out.”
Q: Upon becoming a doctor, do doctors take an oath to be truthful about a patient’s prognosis regardless if it’s good news or bad? To inform the patient of such so he or she can make decisions going forward?
R.J.
A: To answer your question, we turned to John Moskop, a professor of general internal medicine and chair of the Clinical Ethics Committee at Wake Forest Baptist Health.
“Medical oaths, in common use today, do not specifically address communication with patients, but most codes of medical ethics recognize that physicians have a basic professional duty to provide truthful information to patients about their medical condition and treatment options — this includes information about prognosis, the likely outcome of the patient’s condition with and without treatment,” Moskop said. “Delivery of that information enables patients to make significant life choices, including decisions about medical treatment.
“Patients have different preferences about how much medical information they want, and they should feel free to request that their physicians provide more or less information based on those preferences.
“Physicians often ask patients how much information they desire and tailor communication to their patients’ expressed preferences.”
Q: When should I remove a bird’s nest? Birds have built a nest in the ceiling of my front porch, and their excrement makes a mess below on the porch. I love birds, and don’t want to decrease their population any more than I have to. I think the birds are barn swallows.
D.G.
A: Many species of songbirds do go through the nesting cycle more than once each summer. Some, like bluebirds will use the same nest box, and others, like cardinals, will build a new nest each time.
You can destroy the nest over your porch after the young birds have left. Barn swallows often switch to another nest the second go-round.
Barn swallows are distinctive in appearance, so you are probably correct in that identification. However, Eastern phoebes have similar nesting habits. The difference is that phoebes always incorporate moss in their nest, while barn swallow nests are made up almost entirely of mud. It may contain some grass, but no moss. Phoebes will sometimes reuse a nest, but they can easily construct a new one if the old one is destroyed.
— Melissa Hall, Winston-Salem Journal
Email your questions to mike.kernels@greensboro.com. Include Ask a Reporter in the subject field.