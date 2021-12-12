Ask a Reporter: Email looks official, could it still be a scam?

Question: I received the following, very official-looking email from the United States Postal Service: Due to a lack of complete address information, we have been unable to deliver your parcel 1700800752215642. Currently, your parcel is being stored in our local depot. Reschedule Delivery. When I go to official USPS website and put in the tracking number, I get "Status Not Available." When I click on "reschedule delivery," I am told $1-$2 in postage is due before I can receive the package. Also, I noticed the email return address is: USPS <simon85@live.co.uk>. Is this just a scam?
J.M.
A: It is a scam and you were right to question it.
Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service, gave SAM some tips for spotting a postal scam and what to do if you think you received a scam email or letter.
“The U.S. Postal Service and the Postal Inspection Service, which is the law enforcement agency responsible for investigating crimes involving the mail, are aware of the circulation of a fake email/email scam claiming to be from USPS officials including the Postmaster General," Bogenberger said. "Please know USPS officials would never reach out directly to consumers and ask for money or Personal Identifying Information (PII).
If you receive an email regarding a package delivery failure, or any email that seems fake from the Postal Service, forward it to spam@uspis.gov, and then delete the email.
For more information about these kinds of fraudulent emails, go to www.uspis.gov/news/scam-article/fake-usps-emails.
In addition, customers who have questions about scams or would like to report a possible scam can contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or making a report online at www.uspis.gov.
Q: I saw a documentary on YouTube called “Finding Banni.” Is there any way possible to get someone out of a Belarus asylum (who never belonged there) and into the United States so that I can personally care for him?
D.B.
Answer: “Finding Banni” is a documentary about Colm Flynn, an Irish radio and TV host, whose family was a foster family for Banni, a little boy from Belarus with disabilities. The Flynns attempted to adopt Banni but were turned down by Belarusian authorities.
The short answer about adoption is no.
A U.S. State Department spokesperson explains the official information about adopting children from Belarus.
“In a foreign country, U.S. citizens are subject to that country’s laws, even if they differ from those in the United States. Consular officers provide a list of local lawyers, but cannot provide legal advice.
“The Department of State understand that some U.S. citizens want to open their homes and adopt children who appear to be in need of permanent placement. It can be extremely difficult in such circumstances to determine whether children who appear to be orphans truly are eligible for adoption and immigration under U.S. laws. At this time, Belarusian children are not being placed with U.S. prospective adoptive families because intercountry adoption is not possible between our respective countries.
“The travel advisory for Belarus is currently a Level 4 – Do not travel due to the arbitrary enforcement of laws, risk of detention, and COVID–19 and related entry restrictions. This is the highest advisory level due to greater likelihood of health, safety and security risks. During an emergency, the U.S. government’s ability to assist U.S. citizens may be very limited. The Department of State advises that U.S. citizens not travel to the country or in some instances leave as soon as it is safe to do so. The Department of State provides additional advice for travelers in these areas in the Travel Advisory. Conditions in any country may change at any time.
“The entire Travel Advisory for Belarus can be found here: travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/traveladvisories/belarus-travel-advisory.html.”
Email your questions to mike.kernels@greensboro.com. Include Ask a Reporter in the subject field.
— Melissa Hall, Winston-Salem Journal