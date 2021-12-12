Ask a Reporter: Email looks official, could it still be a scam?

“In a foreign country, U.S. citizens are subject to that country’s laws, even if they differ from those in the United States. Consular officers provide a list of local lawyers, but cannot provide legal advice.

“The Department of State understand that some U.S. citizens want to open their homes and adopt children who appear to be in need of permanent placement. It can be extremely difficult in such circumstances to determine whether children who appear to be orphans truly are eligible for adoption and immigration under U.S. laws. At this time, Belarusian children are not being placed with U.S. prospective adoptive families because intercountry adoption is not possible between our respective countries.