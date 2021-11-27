Ask a Reporter: Tips on avoiding holiday scammers

Avoiding holiday scammers
With the holidays here, Josh Stein, the N.C. attorney general, has some tips on avoiding being scammed by people seeking “charitable contributions.”
“Don’t respond to unsolicited emails and text messages asking you to give. Although the cause may sound worthy of your hard-earned money, taking the time to verify an organization’s legitimacy is worth it.”
If you’re not sure about the legitimacy of an organization, you can call the Consumer Protection Division of the N.C. attorney general’s office at 877-566-7226 to find out if any complaints have been lodged against the organization.
Stein’s office also said, “Be careful of calls from charity fundraisers. Some telemarketers keep up to 90 percent of the money they collect for charities. Your money will go further if you give directly to the real charity, not to hired fundraisers. Also, scammers will often try to pressure you into donating. Remember that legitimate fund-raisers will not push you to make a donation immediately.”
You can also go to the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch, or GuideStar to check on a charity.
Find more information on common charity scams and how to avoid them at ncdoj.gov/charity. Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a scam can file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Division at https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint or by phone at 1-877-566-7226.
Nonprofit wish lists
Local nonprofits are invited to submit their “wish list” of needs to the News & Record by emailing the nonprofit’s name, a one-sentence description, a wish list of 50 words or fewer, plus contact information and how people can donate. Send the information to people@greensboro.com with “wish list” in the subject field. The deadline is noon Monday.
— Melissa Hall, Winston-Salem Journal