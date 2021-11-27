Ask a Reporter: Tips on avoiding holiday scammers

Avoiding holiday scammers

With the holidays here, Josh Stein, the N.C. attorney general, has some tips on avoiding being scammed by people seeking “charitable contributions.”

“Don’t respond to unsolicited emails and text messages asking you to give. Although the cause may sound worthy of your hard-earned money, taking the time to verify an organization’s legitimacy is worth it.”

If you’re not sure about the legitimacy of an organization, you can call the Consumer Protection Division of the N.C. attorney general’s office at 877-566-7226 to find out if any complaints have been lodged against the organization.

Stein’s office also said, “Be careful of calls from charity fundraisers. Some telemarketers keep up to 90 percent of the money they collect for charities. Your money will go further if you give directly to the real charity, not to hired fundraisers. Also, scammers will often try to pressure you into donating. Remember that legitimate fund-raisers will not push you to make a donation immediately.”

You can also go to the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch, or GuideStar to check on a charity.