Ask a Reporter: Was AT&T Direct TV half-off deal a scam?

Question: I received a call from AT&T Direct TV offering a 50% reduction in my billing, plus an opportunity to receive premium channels for free. The offer required that I purchase EBAY gift cards in the amount of $309 and provide the redemption codes to AT&T billing department in order to cover six months advance billing payments. I was told that this all had to occur before 8 p.m. today. So I purchased the cards from Lowes Foods per their instructions and provided the redemption code to the AT&T billing department. I was then told that, just 30 minutes ago, the license with Lowes Foods for this promotion was declared invalid and my cards could not be redeemed. I was told I needed to go to another store and purchase another set of EBAY cards equaling $309. This is totally wrong and I am wondering if I have been scammed by AT&T themselves.