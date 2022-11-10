Ask a Reporter: What's the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day?

Thank you to all our veterans for your service.

Question: What’s the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day?

Answer: Both days are observances to honor those who have served in the military. Memorial Day, which is in May, particularly honors those who were killed during their service. Veterans Day honors all those who have served.

“Veterans Day is the day set aside to thank and honor ALL those who served honorably in the military — in wartime or peacetime,” according to the website of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. “In fact, Veterans Day is largely intended to thank LIVING veterans for their service, to acknowledge that their contributions to our national security are appreciated, and to underscore the fact that all those who served — not only those who died — have sacrificed and done their duty.”

Q: Why is Veterans Day always on the same date instead of being a Monday like many other holidays?

A: Veterans Day is always on Nov. 11 because the fighting in World War I ended with an armistice, or truce, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. Though the Treaty of Versailles, which officially ended the war, was signed on June 28, 1919, the Nov. 11 date was generally seen as the end of the war.

In November 1919, President Woodrow Wilson designated Nov. 11 as Armistice Day. In 1938, Congress established Armistice Day as a holiday for honoring WWI veterans. In 1954, Congress changed the word ‘Armistice’ to ‘Veterans’ to make the holiday a day to honor all war veterans.

The observance of Veterans Day was moved in the 1970s to make it the same day of the week each year. In 1968, the Uniform Holiday Bill went into effect. It was meant to create three-day weekends for federal workers by pegging the observance of four holidays, including Veterans Day, to Mondays. Veterans Day moved to Mondays starting Oct. 24, 1971, but the change proved unpopular and in 1978 it was moved back to Nov. 11.

“When Veterans Day falls on a weekday, many communities choose to hold Veterans Day parades or other celebrations on the weekend before or after Nov. 11 so that more people can participate,” according to the website.

— Melissa Hall,

Winston-Salem Journal