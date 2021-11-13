Ask a Reporter: With the weather getting colder, here are some tips to keep outdoor pets safe

Cold weather is hitting, making it a good time to remind our readers that outdoor pets need special care as the weather gets colder.
Guilford County law requires that pet owners provide a shelter that protects the animal from the extremes of weather conditions in summer and winter. Often the shelter available for a dog in summer is inadequate in winter months.
Here are some suggestions for taking care of outdoor dogs and cats:
In the winter, outdoor cats sometimes sleep under the hoods of cars. When you start your car’s engine, the cat could be injured or killed by the engine belt. Before starting your car, you should bang loudly on your car hood to give the cat a chance to escape.
Adult dogs tolerate the cold much better than puppies. If necessary, paper-train your puppy inside if it appears to be sensitive to the weather.
Consider getting your short-haired dog a coat or sweater with a high collar or turtleneck that covers the dog from the base of the tail on the top to the belly underneath. This may seem like a luxury, but for some breeds it is a necessity.
Give your pets more food, particularly protein, during the winter, to help them grow thicker, healthier fur.
Wipe off your dog’s legs and stomach when it comes in out of the sleet, snow or ice.
Clean up any coolants such as antifreeze that spill from your vehicle. They are poisonous to dogs and cats. Consider using products that contain propylene glycol rather than ethylene glycol.
Never shave your dog down to the skin in winter. Pets need a warm place to sleep away from all drafts and off the floor, such as in a dog or cat bed with a warm blanket or pillow in it.
More dogs are lost during the winter than any other season, according to animal services, so make sure they are wearing their identification tags and have a microchip.
Also, do not leave a dog or cat alone inside a car for an extended time during exceptionally cold weather. “A car can act as a refrigerator in the winter, holding in the cold and causing the animal to freeze to death,” according to the ASPCA. “In spite of their fur coat, dogs can get cold, especially in confined spaces such as car interiors, where they can’t be active to generate body heat.”
Q: I’m receiving Christmas cards from different organizations. I did not request cards nor do I want the cards. Do I have to return or pay for the cards?
A.M.
A: You can consider the cards a gift and dispose of them any way you choose, knowing that you have the federal government behind you.
According to the U.S. Postal Service, if a company or charitable organization sends you unsolicited items in the mail, you are not required to pay for the item or return it.
“Whatever you do, don’t pay for it — and don’t get conned if the sender follows up with a phone call or visit. By law, unsolicited merchandise is yours to keep,” said the USPS.
The Federal Trade Commission said that “charitable organizations can send you merchandise and ask for a contribution. You may keep such merchandise as a free gift.”
You may want to check with nearby retirement communities, nursing homes or daycare centers to see if they might want the cards or you can put them in the recycling bin.
— Melissa Hall, Winston-Salem Journal