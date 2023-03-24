Q: I would like to know when an article mentions hiring or adding new employees at an average salary just what does that mean? Is it the whole company from the CEO down? How is the average salary determined?

Answer: David Rhodes, the communications director for the N.C. Department of Commerce, explained how these numbers are figured.

“For economic development announcements involving the Department of Commerce, when we reference an average wage, we’re just speaking about the new positions being created with the project, not every person’s salary in the company. “Since we are aware of the proposed salaries for the project, we will add those salary figures together and divide by the number of new positions to arrive at an average wage for the project. “We’ll often compare that project average wage with the average wage seen in a particular location (county), a figure which is determined by an ongoing survey of employers that covers 95% of jobs available at the county, state and national levels.”

Q: Why is Crossnore bulldozing so many buildings? I’ve seen at least two torn down. S.B.

Answer: There is only one more building scheduled to be demolished, said Brett Loftis, the CEO of Crossnore Communities for Children. Crossnore is the home for children on Reynolda Road that merged with the United Methodist Children’s Home in 2016.

Loftis said that Crossnore is in the midst of a $41 million capital campaign that will prioritize renovating parts of the Winston-Salem campus. There is another campus in Avery County and its offices are in Hendersonville. “Three buildings that are over 80 years old are being demolished and green spaces will be where the buildings were,” Loftis said. Two other buildings, Edwards and Alspaugh, will be renovated to house a K-8 charter school.

Spring is here, so, it’s time for SAM’s reminder that people should not leave pets inside parked cars, when it’s hot outside, even for a brief time. It is not safe to leave anyone, human or animal, shut inside a car, where temperatures can reach deadly levels faster than you might think.

Studies have shown that cars can heat up surprisingly quickly, even when the weather is mild or overcast. On a 72-degree day, for example, temperatures can reach 116 degrees in a car in less than an hour. A study by San Francisco State University found that when it is 80 degrees outside, the temperature inside a car rises to 99 degrees in 10 minutes and 109 degrees in 20 minutes.

The Humane Society advises: “Never leave your pets in a parked car. Not even for a minute. Not even with the car running and air conditioner on.”

When temperatures get over 80 degrees, people should not take animals along on their regular shopping trips. Cracking a window or leaving them water won’t help, either. Forsyth County Animal Services Division has told SAM they have seen many cases of animals suffering heat stroke. Dogs are vulnerable to heat because they don’t have many ways to cool themselves. Even if you think you will be leaving your pet in the car “for just a minute,” the risks are not worth it. You may get distracted and not be able to return to your car as quickly as you thought. Signs of distress can include agitation, excessive panting or drooling, trouble breathing, disorientation, diarrhea or vomiting, fervent barking, intense scratching or digging at windows or doors, collapse or unconsciousness, and seizures.

While we’re on the topic of hot weather and pets, it’s also important to note that asphalt and cement can be unsafe for your dog’s feet. If the asphalt is too hot for you to walk barefoot on, it’s too hot for your dog as well. Booties are available for dogs’ feet that will protect them from the hot sidewalks and streets.