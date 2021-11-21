At 18, Thomasville's Erick Davis is one of the best cornhole players in the world

When he is able to successfully block the hole, his opponent has to use an alternative shot, like a push shot that forcibly moves through the bags on the board or, if they have the skill, the roll shot — a throw Erick is credited with inventing.

In order to employ the roll, also known as the flop shot, Erick tilts the bag up in his hand and then throws. That’s about all he can offer in terms of explanation when people ask him how he does it — and many, many people ask him.

When successful, the bag will land in front of the opponent’s bag on the sticky side, catch the underside of the opponent’s, flip overtop of it and slide into the hole.

Coming up with trick shots is one of his favorite parts of the game, even the ones he can’t fully explain. One of the flashier Erick originals is what he calls the “bar of soap.” If his bag is trapped below his opponent’s bag, he throws the next shot so the bag wedges underneath the stack, slipping his own bags out from his opponent’s and toward the hole.

This kind of spontaneity is exactly why Ryder believes Erick might be one of the best players in the world.

“He’s a human highlight reel,” he said.