At Elon Law, a portrait of a former Greensboro mayor divides

GREENSBORO — For 14 years, a portrait of former Greensboro mayor Jim Melvin hung in a commons area at the Elon University School of Law, undisturbed and probably unnoticed by most of the school's aspiring attorneys.
But some minority Elon Law students are pressing the school to remove the portrait from campus entirely over comments Melvin made concerning the Greensboro Massacre of four decades ago.
The law school moved the portrait last summer to a less-visible spot in the building — not because of the anti-racist demands of minority students, it said, but rather as part of a planned campus remodeling.
Removing the portrait was one of seven demands students made of the law school nearly a year ago. Though these Elon Law students have gotten some of the things they asked for, the portrait remains a point of conflict.
"We didn't think this would get the most pushback. I thought this would be the easiest ask," said Madison Fields, a second-year law student and one of two leaders of this student effort. "But it's turned into the principle of it."
• • •
Spring 2020 was rough for college students. Schools stopped holding in-person classes because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That sudden change upended the usual academic routines at Elon Law and elsewhere.
Last spring was especially tough for Black students, who also were confronted with the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others — Black people who looked like them, whose deaths were shown on a continuous loop on social media, whose deaths spurred debates and protests and confrontations with police around the world.
"That's a lot, and to go in and be on in property class, that's not going to happen the same way for someone who identifies with someone who has been viciously killed," said Paris Henderson, the other second-year Elon Law student leading this effort.
So Fields and Henderson decided to do something. With input from the school's Black Law Students Association and about 45 Elon Law students of color, they wrote a letter to law school and university leaders and faculty listing seven changes they'd like to see — changes, Henderson said, that would help all law school students regardless of race or ethnic background.
"It is only fair that the institution we are pouring ourselves into holds us up when we are down," they wrote. "We hold you to the highest standard not only as our support system, but as the professionals molding the next generation of attorneys — attorneys that can demand justice or perpetuate oppression."
The letter prompted meetings, discussions, committees and some changes at the school, where about 30% of students identify as Black, Latinx or Asian.
The law school made sure that mental health counselors based on Elon's main campus in Alamance County were available to law school students. A new director to work on diversity, equity and inclusion issues at the law school started work in February. The newest faculty hire, announced this month, is a Black woman and Greensboro native who's an expert in administrative law and food and drug law. Some concerned law school faculty formed an anti-racism group to help the students achieve their demands.
The law school, meanwhile, said it has added more diversity programming, and faculty are talking about ways to promote cultural competency in the law school's curriculum.
"Elon Law has taken action consistent with their requests ... " the law school said in a statement. "The university reaffirms its commitment to examine any issues that might detract from the growth of an inclusive community where all individuals flourish."
Fields and Henderson said these recent changes have been positive.
"We wanted this to be productive," Fields added. "It's a starting point to build a stronger and more inclusive institution."
• • •
The portrait's location has proved more vexing.
Jim Melvin has played a major role in Greensboro's history. He was mayor for 10 years ending in 1981. As president and CEO of the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation of Greater Greensboro, he led efforts to build a baseball stadium downtown and to create a park in the city's center.
Nearly two decades ago, Melvin was instrumental in convincing Elon to put its law school in Greensboro instead of Charlotte or Alamance County or somewhere else.
Melvin and then-Elon president Leo Lambert raised $10 million in 2004 to set up the school and renovate the old downtown library on West Friendly Avenue. The Bryan Foundation later gave the law school $1 million to create a lecture series. More recently, Melvin helped the law school buy property near campus.
When Elon dedicated the school in 2006, Melvin got an honorary doctorate from the university, and the law school hung his portrait in a second-floor commons area. In the years that followed, the law school said Melvin has remained one of its biggest supporters.
Fields and Henderson — they grew up in Maryland and Virginia, respectively — said they hadn't heard of Melvin or the Greensboro Massacre before they started work on the letter last summer.
Some classmates told them about the violence that erupted on Nov. 3, 1979, when members of the Communist Workers Party confronted Nazis and Ku Klux Klan members at the former Morningside Homes. Heavily-armed Klansmen and Nazis fatally shot five demonstrators. Ten others, including eight demonstrators, were wounded.
Classmates also told them about Melvin's comments. Melvin, the mayor at the time, chafed at the media coverage, which he said presented a skewed and negative view of the city's race relations. In 2015, Melvin told the News & Record he'd prefer a word other than "massacre" to describe what happened. He also said the Communist Workers Party "picked a fight" with the Klan and Nazis, though "they never intended on getting killed.”
Fields and Henderson said it's this revisionist notion — that anyone would portray the Klan as provoked rather than as the violent white supremacists they've been throughout their history — that prompted them to ask the law school to get rid of "any paintings and photographs of historical perpetrators of social injustice and racial inequity currently present at Elon Law." As they told law school Dean Luke Bierman two days after they sent the letter, they meant the Melvin portrait.
A month after that meeting, the law school moved the portrait from the campus commons area to a first-floor conference room next to Bierman's office. The relocation, the law school said in a statement, was done "during a planned remodeling of the law school’s second floor in July."
"After careful consideration of the students’ rationale for the portrait’s removal," the statement continued, "the university has decided that it will remain at Elon Law."
Henderson and Fields are skeptical of the law school's explanation.
"If we didn't mention it, it would still be hanging there," Fields said. "I have no doubt about that."
Melvin didn't return a telephone message left for him at the Bryan Foundation offices.
• • •
Fields and Henderson plan to keep pushing for the portrait's removal from campus. Their story has attracted some attention from Elon's student media and other area news outlets. An online petition that other Elon Law students began circulating in December has gotten nearly 200 signatures.
It's the principle of it, they said.
Not calling what happened on Nov. 3, 1979, a massacre, not placing much of the blame on Nazis and Klan members who came to Greensboro looking for trouble — those are attempts to erase history and take away from the severity of what happened, Henderson said.
"We've come to a place," she said, "where that's not OK anymore."
