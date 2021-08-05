At Quaker Lake Camp, kids can explore faith and fun

The final summer camp session at Quaker Lake Camp in Climax this week offered children age 11-13 a chance to try out everything from archery and crafts to an Alpine climbing tower and fly rod fishing in the camp’s lake.

The annual summer camps are broken into age groups and offer campers the opportunity to experience personal growth through worship, study, work and play at the 250-acre site in southern Guilford County. The Christian organization also provides year-round programming such as field trips and a Pumpkin Festival. It is operated through financial support from Quaker meetings in North Carolina and their members, along with other donations. Find more information at www.quakerlakecamp.org.