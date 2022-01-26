'Audacious mission': Boom Supersonic picks PTI to build 'future of flight'

The committee said Boom also considered sites in Greenville, South Carolina and Jacksonville, Florida, for the project. Construction is projected to begin sometime this year.

Gov. Roy Cooper will formally announce the new company at a press event at 2 p.m. at the airport on Wednesday. Regional officials have been working for many months to recruit the company.

The manufacturer, which has contracts with major airlines to buy its yet-untested supersonic airplane, is the culmination of dreams of at least two former Airport Authority board chairmen, Executive Director Kevin Baker, and the Triad economic development community for more than a decade.

It comes a little over a month after Toyota announced it would build a $1.3 billion factory in Randolph County for batteries to power electric cars. That announcement was also the climax of a decade-long effort to recruit a major manufacturer to the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite near Liberty.