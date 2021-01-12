 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities arrest Greensboro man who struck and killed woman while leaving local bar, police say
0 comments
alert top story

Authorities arrest Greensboro man who struck and killed woman while leaving local bar, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Red light flashing on emergency vehicle at night

Stock photo 

 ananaline

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man who police say fled after he struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday was arrested Tuesday. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Donald Lamont Bruton, 41, is charged with felony hit and run injury, along with misdemeanor death by vehicle, driving while license revoked and careless and reckless driving.

Bruton was driving a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe about 12:30 a.m. Saturday when he "carelessly and recklessly" left the parking lot of Choppers Bar at 3513 Burlington Road, striking and killing 60-year-old Angela Haith of Greensboro, police said.

Bruton is being held without bail in the Guilford County Detention Center.                                                               

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News