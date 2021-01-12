Authorities arrest Greensboro man who struck and killed woman while leaving local bar, police say

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man who police say fled after he struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday was arrested Tuesday.
Donald Lamont Bruton, 41, is charged with felony hit and run injury, along with misdemeanor death by vehicle, driving while license revoked and careless and reckless driving.
Bruton was driving a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe about 12:30 a.m. Saturday when he "carelessly and recklessly" left the parking lot of Choppers Bar at 3513 Burlington Road, striking and killing 60-year-old Angela Haith of Greensboro, police said.
Bruton is being held without bail in the Guilford County Detention Center.