Authorities ask for help locating Burlington teen, 17, missing since early Sunday

BURLINGTON — Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old with special needs who was last seen early Sunday.

Cody Allen Brammer is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 125 pounds, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Brammer, who has a cognitive impairment, was last seen at 1:30 a.m. Sunday at his residence in the 100 block of Darrell Davis Road, authorities said. He was wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt, light color pajama pants and unknown color sneakers. He may have walked away from the residence.

Authorities ask anyone who sees Brammer to call 911 or 336-570-6777.

