Authorities charge man in connection to December killing, Greensboro police say
Authorities charge man in connection to December killing, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities on Tuesday arrested a Nash County man linked to the December shooting death of a Greensboro man, police said in a news release. 

Romonte Kwashid Spragley, 20, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. 

The Nash County Sheriff's Office and State Bureau of Investigation assisted Greensboro officers in arresting Spragley, police said

Spragley is accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Tiyon Amari Gibson on Dec. 3. Officers responded to the 800 block of Summit Avenue for a report of a shooting and found Gibson, police said.

