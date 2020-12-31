 Skip to main content
Authorities charge Winston-Salem man in fatal 2019 shooting in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO — Police arrested a Winston-Salem man in connection to the fatal shooting of a Greensboro woman in 2019, Greensboro police said in a news release. 

Austin Alvy Jackson, 26, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. 

Officers responded about 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2019, to a suspicious vehicle call at Hampton Park at 3111 Four Seasons Blvd. and found Desirae Aimee Hall, 25, dead from a gunshot wound, police said. 

Police did not provide any additional details about Jackson's arrest. 

