Authorities ID woman accused in crime spree that spanned Guilford and Forsyth counties. She faces more than a dozen charges.

GREENSBORO — Authorities identified a Winston-Salem woman accused in a string of crimes in Guilford and Forsyth counties on Monday, according to a news release from Guilford County Sheriff's Office.
Jennifer Nicole Brown, 34, was charged with more than a dozen crimes, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault by pointing a gun.
The charges come after authorities say Brown shot a homeowner, stole a car and firearm and robbed a convenience store.
The crime spree began shortly before 6 p.m. after Guilford County deputies responded to a report of a suspicious female at the Citgo gas station at Groometown Road and Interstate 85, the sheriffs office said in a news release.
The woman fled the scene on foot, entered a residence and stole a firearm and car keys, authorities said. She then stole a vehicle from that residence and drove to the Citgo at Alamance Church Road and I-85, where she committed an armed robbery and stole cigarettes, according to the release.
The gas station employee called authorities after the robbery.
Brown continued to a residence across the street from the gas station. She entered the home, stole another set of car keys and was then chased from the home by the homeowner, the sheriff's office said.
Brown fired her weapon at the homeowner, striking him in the abdomen, according to the release. The injury was not considered life-threatening.
She was then confronted by deputies in the middle of the road as she attempted to leave and was taken into custody.
Additionally, Brown was served with warrants obtained by a Forsyth County Sheriff's Office deputy on charges connected to crimes that occurred earlier in the day, around 4:45 p.m., the sheriff's office said.
Those charges include felony flee to elude, reckless driving and second-degree trespassing.
Brown is in the Guilford County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bail.
