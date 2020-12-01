Authorities ID woman accused in crime spree that spanned Guilford and Forsyth counties. She faces more than a dozen charges.

GREENSBORO — Authorities identified a Winston-Salem woman accused in a string of crimes in Guilford and Forsyth counties on Monday, according to a news release from Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Jennifer Nicole Brown, 34, was charged with more than a dozen crimes, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault by pointing a gun.

The charges come after authorities say Brown shot a homeowner, stole a car and firearm and robbed a convenience store.

The crime spree began shortly before 6 p.m. after Guilford County deputies responded to a report of a suspicious female at the Citgo gas station at Groometown Road and Interstate 85, the sheriffs office said in a news release.

The woman fled the scene on foot, entered a residence and stole a firearm and car keys, authorities said. She then stole a vehicle from that residence and drove to the Citgo at Alamance Church Road and I-85, where she committed an armed robbery and stole cigarettes, according to the release.

The gas station employee called authorities after the robbery.