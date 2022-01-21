Authorities ID woman killed Thursday in head-on crash on I-40 in Guilford County

WHITSETT — Authorities say a 69-year-old McLeansville woman reported missing from her home earlier Thursday was driving the wrong way on Interstate 40 before a head-on crash that took her life.

Just after 5 p.m. Thursday, North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of a multiple vehicle crash that occurred on I-40 westbound near NC 61 in Guilford County.

Pearlie Mae Williams, 69, was traveling east in the westbound lane of I-40 in a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe when her vehicle struck a 2007 Ford Explorer head-on, according to a news release from the highway patrol.

Jose Gonzalez, 31, of Greensboro, was traveling west in the Explorer with his mother and son. The collision created a chain reaction of crashes involving five other vehicles on the interstate. As a result of the multi-vehicle crash, all westbound lanes of Interstate 40 were shut down.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Williams died at the scene, the news release stated.

Gonzalez received serious life-threatening injuries and was last reported to be in stable condition, according to the news release. His mother received minor injuries and his son received serious life-threatening injuries. All three were taken to Moses Cone Hospital.