Authorities identify man fatally stabbed at High Point homeless shelter

HIGH POINT — Police have released the identity of a man who was stabbed to death at Open Doors Ministries last Wednesday night.

Kelvin D. Wyche, 30, was located by officers at the homeless shelter at 400 N. Centennial St. with stab wounds and died at the scene, according to High Point police.

Police said Wyche was homeless, but had a Greensboro address in their system.

Michael Gahagan, 48, of High Point is charged with second-degree murder in connection to Wyche's death.

Gahagan is in custody at the Guilford County jail in High Point under a $1 million bail.

Wyche's homicide marked the 14th and final homicide of 2020 in High Point, according to police. In 2019, there were 19 homicides in High Point.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective B. Crump at 336-887-7877, call Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app to leave a tip.