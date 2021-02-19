Authorities investigating after 1 injured in early morning shooting, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities found a gunshot victim while responding to an aggravated assault early Friday morning, police said in a news release.
Officers responding about 1 a.m. to the area of Tillery and Textile drives found one person who had be shot, according to police.
Police said the person was transported to a local hospital, but did not release any more details about the victim.
No suspect information was available and police are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3tips app or website, P3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.