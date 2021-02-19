 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities investigating after 1 injured in early morning shooting, Greensboro police say
0 comments
top story

Authorities investigating after 1 injured in early morning shooting, Greensboro police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency vehicle lights blue, white and red (copy)

Stock photo 

 barbol88

GREENSBORO — Authorities found a gunshot victim while responding to an aggravated assault early Friday morning, police said in a news release. 

Officers responding about 1 a.m. to the area of Tillery and Textile drives found one person who had be shot, according to police. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police said the person was transported to a local hospital, but did not release any more details about the victim. 

No suspect information was available and police are continuing to investigate. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3tips app or website, P3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Cloning expands black-footed ferret numbers by one

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News