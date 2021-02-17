Authorities investigating after armed man robs Greensboro store, police say

Staff reports
GREENSBORO — Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Greensboro store at gunpoint Tuesday evening, police said in a news release.
About 6:25 p.m., officers responded to a reported robbery at Cell Stop & Computer Repair, 2934 Randleman Road, Unit B, according to police.
The man reportedly left the store carrying a black bag with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also submit a tip via the P3tips app or website, P3tips.org. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
