Authorities investigating after Greensboro delivery driver robbed at gunpoint, police say

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint by a pair of men Monday night, police said in a news release.

About 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported robbery at Teakwood and West Elmsley drives, according to police.

A delivery driver for Dragon Express, 2934 Randleman Road, said he was approached by two men. One of them brandished a handgun and took an unknown amount of cash before both fled on foot, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.