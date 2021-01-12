 Skip to main content
Authorities investigating after Greensboro delivery driver robbed at gunpoint, police say
Authorities investigating after Greensboro delivery driver robbed at gunpoint, police say

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint by a pair of men Monday night, police said in a news release. 

About 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported robbery at Teakwood and West Elmsley drives, according to police. 

A delivery driver for Dragon Express, 2934 Randleman Road, said he was approached by two men. One of them brandished a handgun and took an unknown amount of cash before both fled on foot, police said. 

No injuries were reported. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Topics

Breaking News