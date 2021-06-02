 Skip to main content
Authorities investigating after pedestrian injured in hit-and-run, Greensboro police say
Authorities investigating after pedestrian injured in hit-and-run, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night. 

At about 10:45 p.m., a black sedan hit a pedestrian on East Bessemer Avenue between Easton Road and Dockery Street, according to Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn.

Glenn said the vehicle left the scene. 

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Glenn said. 

