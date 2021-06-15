 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities investigating death of man found unconscious at Bur-Mil Park, Greensboro police say
0 Comments
breaking top story

Authorities investigating death of man found unconscious at Bur-Mil Park, Greensboro police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating the death of a man found unconscious on a trail at Bur-Mil Park Tuesday morning, police said in a news release. 

About 10:30 a.m., officers and EMS responded to a report of a person down on the Big Loop Trail at Bur-Mil Park, located at 5834 Bur-Mill Club Road. First responders found an unconscious man on the trail and transported him to a local hospital where he pronounced dead, according to police. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police are continuing to investigate, but said the death does not appear suspicious. 

The Big Loop Trail is closed to the general public, the county said in a news release. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 15

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wake Forest scientists win NASA vascular tissue challenge
Education

Wake Forest scientists win NASA vascular tissue challenge

According to NASA, the scientists' research "may help enable the growth and long-term survival of thick three-dimensional tissues for research and therapeutic applications, and eventually organ bandages and replacements."NASA said Wednesday that the prize competition "aims to accelerate tissue engineering innovations to benefit people on Earth today and space explorers in the future."

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News