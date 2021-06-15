Authorities investigating death of man found unconscious at Bur-Mil Park, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating the death of a man found unconscious on a trail at Bur-Mil Park Tuesday morning, police said in a news release.
About 10:30 a.m., officers and EMS responded to a report of a person down on the Big Loop Trail at Bur-Mil Park, located at 5834 Bur-Mill Club Road. First responders found an unconscious man on the trail and transported him to a local hospital where he pronounced dead, according to police.
Police are continuing to investigate, but said the death does not appear suspicious.
The Big Loop Trail is closed to the general public, the county said in a news release.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.