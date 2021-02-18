Authorities investigating Greensboro shooting that injured 1, police say

GREENSBORO — Officers are investigating after finding a gunshot victim on Williamsburg Station Lane Wednesday evening, police said in a news release.
About 7:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5300 block of Williamsburg Station Lane and found one person who had been shot, according to police.
The person was taken to a local hospital with injuries, police said. Police did not release any more information on the victim.
No suspect information was available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.