Authorities investigating Greensboro shooting that injured 1, police say
Authorities investigating Greensboro shooting that injured 1, police say

GREENSBORO — Officers are investigating after finding a gunshot victim on Williamsburg Station Lane Wednesday evening, police said in a news release.

About 7:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5300 block of Williamsburg Station Lane and found one person who had been shot, according to police. 

The person was taken to a local hospital with injuries, police said. Police did not release any more information on the victim.

No suspect information was available.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

