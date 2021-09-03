 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities launch death investigation after body found on Patterson Street, Greensboro police say
0 Comments
top story

Authorities launch death investigation after body found on Patterson Street, Greensboro police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after a body was found on Patterson Street Friday morning, police said in a news release. 

About 11 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person down in the 2800 block of Patterson Street and found a deceased person, according to police.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Detectives are conducting an investigation into the death.

Police did not provide any additional details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Earth is overdue for a supervolcano

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Friday night shooting victim has died, Greensboro police say
Crime

Friday night shooting victim has died, Greensboro police say

On Saturday, police said 21-year-old Travon Lamont Williamson of Greensboro had died from his injuries. He and another person were found shot inside of a vehicle in the area of South Street and Randleman Road. Police said the second victim had injuries not considered life threatening.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News