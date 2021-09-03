Authorities launch death investigation after body found on Patterson Street, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after a body was found on Patterson Street Friday morning, police said in a news release.
About 11 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person down in the 2800 block of Patterson Street and found a deceased person, according to police.
Detectives are conducting an investigation into the death.
Police did not provide any additional details.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
