Authorities locate 9 firearms inside home of High Point man charged with attempted murder, police say

HIGH POINT — Authorities charged a High Point man with attempted murder after he shot his boyfriend early Saturday morning, police said in a news release.

About 12:40 a.m., officers responded to 2251 C Copperstone Drive after a 911 caller reported that his boyfriend shot him, according to police.

Officers located the victim, a 33 year old man from High Point, who was reportedly suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the thigh.

Jacob A. Hobbs, 34, was located and arrested without incident, police said.

Police learned the shooting was the result of a verbal argument and charged Hobbs with attempted murder. Hobbs is in custody at the High Point jail under a $250,000 secured bail.

In a search of the residence for evidence, officers located nine firearms, including the weapon believed to have been used in the assault. Officers also collected other "items of evidence," police said.