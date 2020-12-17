Authorities make arrest in fatal Whitsett shooting, Guilford sheriff's office says

WHITSETT — The victim of a shooting Sunday night has died and authorities charged another man in connection to his death, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Authorities identified the victim as Nicholas Pike, 23, who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died, the sheriff's office said.
Yanford Togba, 23, is charged with murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious injury, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies found an injured Pike when responding about 11:25 p.m. Sunday to a shooting in a parking lot by the McDonalds at 6401 Burlington Road, the sheriff's office said.
