 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities make arrest in fatal Whitsett shooting, Guilford sheriff's office says
0 comments
top story

Authorities make arrest in fatal Whitsett shooting, Guilford sheriff's office says

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Yanford Togba

Togba

 Courtesy of Guilford County Sheriff's Office

WHITSETT — The victim of a shooting Sunday night has died and authorities charged another man in connection to his death, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities identified the victim as Nicholas Pike, 23, who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died, the sheriff's office said. 

Yanford Togba, 23, is charged with murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious injury, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies found an injured Pike when responding about 11:25 p.m. Sunday to a shooting in a parking lot by the McDonalds at 6401 Burlington Road, the sheriff's office said. 

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News