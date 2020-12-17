Authorities make arrest in fatal Whitsett shooting, Guilford sheriff's office says

WHITSETT — The victim of a shooting Sunday night has died and authorities charged another man in connection to his death, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities identified the victim as Nicholas Pike, 23, who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died, the sheriff's office said.

Yanford Togba, 23, is charged with murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious injury, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies found an injured Pike when responding about 11:25 p.m. Sunday to a shooting in a parking lot by the McDonalds at 6401 Burlington Road, the sheriff's office said.