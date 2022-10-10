Authorities: Pepper spray needed to break up fight at Southern Guilford game

GREENSBORO — A school resource officer was forced to use pepper spray to break up a fight at a Southern Guilford High football game on Friday night, according to authorities.

In a news release, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said the fight took place around 9 p.m. and involved three juveniles.

"As deputies from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office were making their way toward the fight, a large crowd quickly formed around the two juveniles," the release stated. "The school resource officer assigned to Southern Guilford was actively engaged in trying to separate the two, when a third subject inserted themselves into the fight."

That's when the officer used pepper spray to end the fight, which effectively caused onlookers to disperse, according to the release.

What led to the incident is unknown.