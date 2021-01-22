Authorities searching for armed man who robbed Greensboro store, police say

GREENSBORO — A man armed with a handgun robbed a Greensboro store shortly before noon Friday, police said in a news release.

About 11:50 a.m., officers responded to a robbery at Best Wireless, at 2922 W. Gate City Boulevard, according to police.

An armed man reportedly robbed the store before fleeing.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.