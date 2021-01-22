 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities searching for armed man who robbed Greensboro store, police say
0 comments

Authorities searching for armed man who robbed Greensboro store, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
gun generic
photo from ThinkStock

GREENSBORO — A man armed with a handgun robbed a Greensboro store shortly before noon Friday, police said in a news release. 

About 11:50 a.m., officers responded to a robbery at Best Wireless, at 2922 W. Gate City Boulevard, according to police. 

An armed man reportedly robbed the store before fleeing. 

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing. 

Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greensboro police seek suspect in Thursday bank robbery
Crime

Greensboro police seek suspect in Thursday bank robbery

Officers responded about 4:50 p.m. Thursday to the  State Employees Credit Union at 100 E. Elmsley Drive for a reported robbery, police said in a news release. The suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News