 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities searching for pair of missing juveniles, Greensboro police say
0 comments
alert top story

Authorities searching for pair of missing juveniles, Greensboro police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Muniz, Arellano

Muniz, Arellano

 Greensboro Police Department, provided

GREENSBORO — Authorities are seeking help from the public in finding two missing juveniles, Greensboro police said in a news release.

On Saturday, Elvira Pedraza Muniz, 15, and Joselyn Arellano, 11, left the area of Overland Heights. Police do not know which direction they headed or what they used for transportation.  

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The girls are related and likely to still be together, according to police. 

Muniz is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes. Arellano is 4 feet 11 inches tall, 130 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or leave a tip at p3tips.com. People may also call the Greensboro Police Department non-emergency line at 336-373-2222.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon appears to have votes to block union effort

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News