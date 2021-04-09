Authorities searching for pair of missing juveniles, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are seeking help from the public in finding two missing juveniles, Greensboro police said in a news release.

On Saturday, Elvira Pedraza Muniz, 15, and Joselyn Arellano, 11, left the area of Overland Heights. Police do not know which direction they headed or what they used for transportation.

The girls are related and likely to still be together, according to police.

Muniz is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes. Arellano is 4 feet 11 inches tall, 130 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or leave a tip at p3tips.com. People may also call the Greensboro Police Department non-emergency line at 336-373-2222.