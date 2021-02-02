Authorities searching for suspect in hit-and-run that left 26-year-old man dead, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run suspect after a 26-year-old was fatally struck while walking Monday night, Greensboro police said in a news release.

About 8:30 p.m., a vehicle struck Jonathan Emmanuel Smith of Greensboro while he was walking on Summit Avenue near Cody Avenue. The vehicle that hit Smith did not remain at the scene, according to police.

Smith was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

A witness told officers that a white truck left the area, traveling north on Summit Avenue. Debris found at the scene indicates the vehicle might be a Ford or Dodge vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.