Authorities seek help with finding man missing from Guilford County
Authorities seek help with finding man missing from Guilford County

Andrew Chrzan.JPG

Andrew Chrzan

 Courtesy of Guilford County Sheriff's Office

GREENSBORO — Authorities are asking for the public's help with locating a man missing from Guilford County.

Twenty-year-old Andrew Chrzan was reported missing from 5936 Old Randleman Road in Greensboro on Jan. 19, according to a release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. Chrzan has not been heard from since Jan. 6, the release said.

Chrzan is white, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has light brown hair and walks with a limp because of a previous leg injury, the sheriff's office said.

He may be carrying a hiker’s back pack or ruck sack.

Anyone with information about Chrzan's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 336-641-3335, Detective Wright at 336-641-5971, or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

