Authorities seek help with finding man missing from Guilford County

GREENSBORO — Authorities are asking for the public's help with locating a man missing from Guilford County.

Twenty-year-old Andrew Chrzan was reported missing from 5936 Old Randleman Road in Greensboro on Jan. 19, according to a release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. Chrzan has not been heard from since Jan. 6, the release said.

Chrzan is white, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has light brown hair and walks with a limp because of a previous leg injury, the sheriff's office said.

He may be carrying a hiker’s back pack or ruck sack.

Anyone with information about Chrzan's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 336-641-3335, Detective Wright at 336-641-5971, or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.