Authorities seek identity of woman who assaulted a local reporter in downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Police are looking to identify a woman accused of assaulting a local news reporter on Monday.

Police said the reporter was assaulted about 4:15 p.m. in the 300 block of South Elm Street.

In an article on its website, WFMY-Channel 2 identified the victim as one of its reporters who was preparing for a live report downtown with a photojournalist. The TV station said a woman approached the reporter and shouted in her ear, startling her. When the reporter asked the woman what she was doing, the woman threatened the reporter and spat on her face shield, WFMY said.

The photojournalist intervened and eventually the woman walked away, the TV station said.

WFMY said it filed a report with the Greensboro Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or submit a tip via the P3tips app or website.