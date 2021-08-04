Authorities seek public's help finding missing man, 59, last seen July 1, Guilford sheriff's office says

SUMMERFIELD — Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 59-year-old man, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Jimmy Hawkins was last seen on July 1 at the Circle K Motel in Summerfield. Hawkins was reported missing on July 6, the sheriff's office said.
Hawkins, who is a little over six feet tall, was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and grey sweatpants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at 336-641-3355.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.