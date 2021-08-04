 Skip to main content
Authorities seek public's help finding missing man, 59, last seen July 1, Guilford sheriff's office says
Authorities seek public's help finding missing man, 59, last seen July 1, Guilford sheriff's office says

SUMMERFIELD — Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 59-year-old man, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. 

Jimmy Hawkins was last seen on July 1 at the Circle K Motel in Summerfield. Hawkins was reported missing on July 6, the sheriff's office said. 

Hawkins, who is a little over six feet tall, was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and grey sweatpants.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at 336-641-3355.

