Authorities seek public's help in finding missing 19 year old, police say
Authorities seek public's help in finding missing 19 year old, police say

Alan Aidan Tran

Alan Aidan Tran

 Courtesy of Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO — Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 19 year old, police said in a news release. 

Alan Aidan Tran was last spotted at his Greensboro home on Monday about 2 p.m. Tran, who drives a white Dodge Charger, was last seen wearing black clothing and black Crocs, according to police. 

Tran is 5 feet 4 inches tall and is described as having a slim build. 

Anyone with information is asked contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or send an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com.  Crime Stoppers does not pay cash rewards for tips on missing persons unless criminal charges are filed.

