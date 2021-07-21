Authorities seek public's help in finding missing 19 year old, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 19 year old, police said in a news release.

Alan Aidan Tran was last spotted at his Greensboro home on Monday about 2 p.m. Tran, who drives a white Dodge Charger, was last seen wearing black clothing and black Crocs, according to police.

Tran is 5 feet 4 inches tall and is described as having a slim build.

Anyone with information is asked contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or send an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com. Crime Stoppers does not pay cash rewards for tips on missing persons unless criminal charges are filed.