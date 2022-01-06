Authorities seek public's help in finding missing Greensboro man

GREENSBORO — Authorities are searching for a missing Greensboro man last seen Wednesday, Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers said in a news release.
Rysyrus Whitehurst, 20, was last seen around 11 p.m., wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans and grey and black Yeezy 700s sneakers.
Whitehurst, who is described by authorities as having a full beard and short, curly hair, has three tattoos: a money bag on his right forearm, "JGM" on his forearm and "NA55" on his right arm, according to Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or send an anonymous tip online at P3tips.com.